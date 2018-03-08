Troops in Niger and other African nations to get danger pay

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has approved danger pay for U.S. troops serving in Niger, Mali and portions of Cameroon, nearly nine months after it was requested by the commander and five months after four American soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger.

The memo signed Monday by Robert Wilkie, the undersecretary of defence , approves retroactive payments going back to last June 7. That is when the additional money was requested by Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, head of U.S. Africa Command.