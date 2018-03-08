Turkish court sentences musician, journalists on 'terror'

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says a court has convicted a musician-turned-newspaper columnist of "knowingly and willingly" aiding the network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and sentenced him to three years in prison.

Singer Atilla Tas, who wrote a newspaper column and posted satirical tweets about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was on trial along with 28 other defendants — mostly journalists — accused of links to Gulen, whom Turkey blames for a 2016 failed coup attempt. Gulen rejects the accusation.

Anadolu Agency says the court convicted other defendants of membership in a "terror organization," handing down sentences that varied between two and seven years.