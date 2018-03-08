US mortgage rates climb to 4-year high
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed this week to their highest average in more than four years, ratcheting up affordability pressures at the start of the traditional spring home buying season.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed to 4.46
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 3.94
Higher mortgage rates appear to be weighing on home sales, since buyers are facing higher borrowing costs. Home purchases slumped 3.2
Relatively low mortgage rates had helped to ease the financial pressures from home prices rising faster than wages and the worsening shortage of properties listed for sale. But rising rates are slowly hurting affordability.
Mortgage rates have been heading upward for the past nine weeks. The interest rates charged on home loans usually hew close to changes in inflation and the interest paid on U.S. government debt. But the recent increases in mortgage rates have come even as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has stayed below its two-week high of 2.95
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Kids have been getting sick:' Parents remove students from Dartmouth school over air quality
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in Colten Boushie shooting: Father