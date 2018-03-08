'Whitey' Bulger testifier faces murder trial in 1991 slaying
WORCESTER, Mass. — An 81-year-old convicted felon who testified at the trial of convicted Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger will be tried in the 1991 murder of an
The Telegram & Gazette reports that a judge Wednesday scheduled Ralph DeMasi's trial for Sept. 19.
Authorities allege DeMasi was among four men who held up the
DeMasi was released in 2013 after serving more than 21 years for another
He was indicted in the Worcester case in 2016.
DeMasi's attorneys are seeking dismissal, saying the indictment was impaired by an "unfair and misleading" presentation of evidence.
