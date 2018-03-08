Yellowstone fee proposal passes Wyoming Senate
A
A
Share via Email
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming state Senate has passed a proposal to collect a fee at Yellowstone National Park to fund wildlife conservation efforts in the states surrounding the park.
The measure, which also involves
Proponents say the idea is to generate money for Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to deal with issues like wildlife collisions, disease and migration routes.
The Wyoming resolution does not specify how the fee would be assessed or what the amount would be.
Since only the federal government can impose fees in national parks, the resolution seeks to start a conversation between the three states and federal officials.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in Colten Boushie shooting: Father
-
Police to be at Halifax schools after unspecified threats made against them
-
Vicky Mochama: Celina Caesar-Chavannes was right. Bernier does need to check his privilege.