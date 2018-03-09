10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ROAD TO TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT FAR FROM SPRINGTIME STROLL

Exaggerated expectations, a lack of preliminary lower-level talks and uncertainty over the aftermath are among the risks of a top-level meeting between the U.S. and North Korea.

2. PRESIDENT KEEPS CAMPAIGN PROMISE BUT RISKS COMMERCE WAR

A pledge to help reopen shuttered factories has led Trump to introduce tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, but the move could lead to chaos in global trade.

3. SCHOOLS BIG RECIPIENTS OF GUN LOBBY GRANTS

The NRA has given some $7.3 million to schools in recent years but few are showing signs that they will follow businesses and cut ties with the group, an AP Analysis finds.

4. WHERE IS THERE A CALL FOR LOOSENING RELIGIOUS RULES

Pakistan is under new international pressure to curb Islamic extremism, and activists say one place to start is by changing its blasphemy law.

5. HUMANS HELP NATURE HEAL AFTER CARIBBEAN HURRICANE

Environmentalists are gathering native seeds to replant forests across Puerto Rico and grafting broken coral back onto shattered reefs to help repair damage caused by September's massive storm.

6. CRITICAL AID REACHES BESIEGED SYRIAN REGION

The Red Cross says it's taking aid to residents in the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta, including food parcels for 12,000 people, after deliveries were cut short because of deteriorating security.

7. WHO IS PLAYING IT CLOSE TO THE VEST ON GUN CONTROL LEGISLATION

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has a gun-control bill on his desk that challenges the NRA but has not said whether he'll sign it.

8. IS WALL STREET GIANT ON THE OUTS WITH WHITE HOUSE

Gary Cohn's exit suggests Goldman Sachs' influence has been overwhelmed by the more nationalistic voices in the West Wing.

9. LAWS ACCEPTING THAT IN HARD TIMES, FRIENDS CAN BE LIKE CLOSE RELATIVES

More and more states and cities are adopting legislation that allows workers to use sick days to care for anyone who's like family to them.

10. BASKETBALLER SINGLE-HANDEDLY DEFIES EXPECTATIONS