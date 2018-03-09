2016 heartburn: Dems still wrestling over superdelegates

WASHINGTON — Democratic Party leaders still can't reach a deal on how to limit party leaders' influence on the presidential nominating process.

National Chairman Tom Perez is promising Democrats will curtail superdelegates' role at the 2020 nominating convention. But a key Democratic National Committee panel is opting to delay action on any specific plans.

Superdelegates overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and drew charges of stacking the deck against Bernie Sanders.

The full DNC is expected Saturday to endorse a generic commitment to roll back superdelegates' influence. That essentially repeats a similar deal that Clinton and Sanders struck in 2016.