Al Gore and Gov. Cuomo blast Trump's offshore drilling plan
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — Former
The two Democrats spoke Friday morning in New York City at an event focused on the proposal.
Gore said it makes no sense to drill for more oil and gas at a time when energy from renewable sources is taking off and creating new jobs. He added that expanded drilling would set back efforts to combat climate change.
Cuomo cited concerns about the environmental impacts from drilling off the coast and said the proposal is a "really, really dumb idea."
He said New York state will seek to be exempted from any federal plan to expand drilling.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto man set to be deported to Nigeria after a 13-year battle
-
Halifax police officer under investigation after man sustains broken nose at city shelter
-
Halifax police investigating after body found near Casino Nova Scotia
-
Fixing the 'notorious' wind: Maritime Centre project approved with condition