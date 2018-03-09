Amid lull, Red Cross delivers aid to Syria's Ghouta

BEIRUT — Amid a lull in Damascus' embattled rebel-held suburbs, the International Committee of the Red Cross says it's delivering the remaining aid to eastern Ghouta.

ICRC says a convoy of 13 trucks, including food parcels for 12,000 people, has entered the town of Douma on Friday. The delivery consists of the remaining aid that was not offloaded during a humanitarian aid mission to the enclave on Monday that was cut short because of deteriorating security.

The trucks had been stuck at the Wafideen crossing the entire week, waiting to enter to offload the remaining food parcels and flour bags.