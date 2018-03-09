News / World

Calm returning to Muslim neighbourhoods in Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan police officer investigates a burnt shop in Digana on the out skirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Local residents say Buddhist mobs have swept through Muslim neighborhoods in Sri Lanka's central hills, destroying stores and restaurants despite a curfew, a state of emergency and a heavy deployment of security forces. (AP Photo/Bharatha Mallawarachchi)

KANDY, Sri Lanka — Calm is beginning to return to violence-hit Muslim neighbourhoods in Sri Lanka's Kandy region, with many shops reopening as army reinforcements put an end to Buddhist mob attacks that hit the area.

Army commander Mahesh Senanayake says security forces have managed to control mob violence that hit the area earlier in the week, adding he met with community and business leaders on Friday.

He says victims accused the police and the elite police Special Task Force of just looking on while they were targeted.

Religious divisions have grown in Sri Lanka with the rise of Buddhist nationalist groups that stoke anger against minority Muslims.

