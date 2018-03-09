Calm returning to Muslim neighbourhoods in Sri Lanka
KANDY, Sri Lanka — Calm is beginning to return to violence-hit Muslim
Army commander Mahesh Senanayake says security forces have managed to control mob violence that hit the area earlier in the week, adding he met with community and business leaders on Friday.
He says victims accused the police and the elite police Special Task Force of just looking on while they were targeted.
Religious divisions have grown in Sri Lanka with the rise of Buddhist nationalist groups that stoke anger against minority Muslims.