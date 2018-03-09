Experts question regulators' anti-sexual harassment efforts

LAS VEGAS — Nevada gambling regulators are developing rules addressing workplace harassment in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandal surrounding Las Vegas casino titan Steve Wynn.

But employment attorneys who reviewed the proposed criteria told The Associated Press that state officials may be setting the bar too low and hampering investigations.

Regulators last week notified all gambling license holders they plan to enact "regulations or minimum internal control standards" focused on sexual harassment. They included a sample complaint form and a checklist of possible guidelines.

The checklist asks whether a company's policies include an "unequivocal statement" that sexual harassment won't be tolerated as well as regular training for all employees.