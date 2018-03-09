Going green: Savannah's fountains get set for St. Patrick's

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Park fountains in Savannah are gushing bright green water — a signal that St. Patrick's Day soon will arrive.

Organizers of Savannah's St. Patrick's Day parade gathered Friday to pour watering cans full of green dye into the wrought-iron fountain in Forsyth Park. A large crowd of onlookers erupted in cheers as the clear water turned a glittering emerald green.

Crews across the city, meanwhile, performed similar dye jobs on Savannah's other fountains.

The so-called "greening of the fountains" marks the start of St. Patrick's Day festivities in Georgia's oldest city, which has celebrated the Irish holiday for 194 years.