Japan court sentences Peruvian to hang for killing 6 people

TOKYO — A Japanese court has sentenced a Peruvian man to hang for killing six people over three days near Tokyo.

The Saitama District Court on Friday convicted 32-year-old Jonathan Nakada for the crimes committed in Kumagaya, north of Tokyo.

He broke into three homes in September 2015. Kyodo News says he was also convicted of robbery for stealing 9,000 yen ($85) and a car.

During his arrest, Nakada slashed himself in the chest and threw himself out a second-story house after killing a 41-year-old woman and her two daughters downstairs.