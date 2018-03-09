Kentucky pension vote uncertain as teachers protest

FRANKFORT, Ky. — With hundreds of chanting teachers packing Kentucky's Capitol, a vote on a bill that would cut retirement benefits for one of the nation's worst-funded public pension plans seems uncertain.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Friday, but Republicans held private meetings for two hours before deciding to break for lunch.

The Republican Senate president says he is unsure if lawmakers will vote on the bill Friday. Sen. Robert Stivers says lawmakers will continue to discuss the bill during a lunch break.

Senate Democratic Leader Ray Jones says he does not think Republicans have enough votes to pass the bill.

Stivers says Republican leaders have not done a vote count.