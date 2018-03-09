Man arrested after body found buried in South Carolina

PICKENS, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after sheriff's deputies found a body buried beneath dirt and concrete in South Carolina.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Sheriff Creed Hashe said in a news release that 41-year-old Timothy Keith Poole is also charged with obstruction of justice for the removal of human remains, as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The body was found buried beneath dirt, a tarp and concrete at the back of a home in Pickens on Thursday afternoon. Deputies think the victim was shot around Feb. 10.

The coroner's office is working to determine the dead man's name. An autopsy is planned.