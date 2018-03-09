Man arrested after body found buried in South Carolina
PICKENS, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after sheriff's deputies found a body buried beneath dirt and concrete in South Carolina.
Pickens County Chief Deputy Sheriff Creed Hashe said in a news release that 41-year-old Timothy Keith Poole is also charged with obstruction of justice for the removal of human remains, as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The body was found buried beneath dirt, a tarp and concrete at the back of a home in Pickens on Thursday afternoon. Deputies think the victim was shot around Feb. 10.
The coroner's office is working to determine the dead man's name. An autopsy is planned.
It was not known if Poole has an attorney yet.
