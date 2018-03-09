Man gets prison for phoney filing that drove up Fitbit stock

NEW YORK — A Virginia man who invented a bogus buyer to manipulate the price of Fitbit stock has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Robert Murray told a New York federal judge Friday it was "one of the stupidest things I can imagine anyone ever doing." The 25-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia, pleaded guilty last November to securities fraud.

Prosecutors say he filed a regulatory document in November 2016 saying a fictitious company had offered to buy fitness tracker maker Fitbit at well over its share price. The stock briefly shot up about 10 per cent , and Murray sold Fitbit stock options he had.

The Securities and Exchange Commission says Murray made over $3,000, but other investors lost money by paying artificially inflated prices.