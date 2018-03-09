Missouri governor, others to announce aluminum smelter plans

NEW MADRID, Mo. — A Swiss-based company will open an aluminum smelter in the Missouri Bootheel region, creating up to 400 jobs in one of the state's most impoverished areas.

Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith and other political leaders will announce details about the new Magnitude 7 Metals plant Friday in New Madrid County. It's not clear when it will open.

Smith said in a news release this week that the company is already hiring. The plant will occupy the facility formerly operated by Noranda Aluminum, which closed after filing for bankruptcy two years ago, costing about 900 workers their jobs.