National guardsman gets 6 months in prison for Pence threat
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A National Guardsman who threatened to kill
A federal judge on Friday also ordered 23-year-old William Dunbar to serve an additional six months of home detention and get mental health treatment.
He pleaded guilty in December to making the threat before Pence's visit to Pennsylvania for the annual observance of the Flight 93 crash on Sept. 11.
Authorities say the man from Berlin, Pennsylvania, was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center on Sept. 8 when he said, "If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the
Authorities say Dunbar initially denied making the statement.
Pence's appearance went ahead as scheduled.
___
Information from: The Tribune-Democrat, http://www.tribune-democrat.com