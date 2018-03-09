Nebraska Passport tourism program announces 2018 stops
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Tourism Commission has announced the 2018 stops for its popular "Nebraska Passport" program.
The passport unveiled Friday will feature 70 attractions including restaurants, museums, coffee shops and state parks. It was created to draw Nebraskans and out-of-state tourists to different parts of the state, where they can collect stamps to earn prizes.
Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport app to collect digital stamps. Those who used the app last year will need to download an update on or after May 1.
The program is now in its ninth year.
Online: http://nebraskapassport.com/
