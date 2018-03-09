New Jersey's William Paterson University has new president

WAYNE, N.J. — William Paterson University in New Jersey has a new leader.

The university says Richard Helldobler will assume the post July. 1. He now serves as interim president of Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago.

Helldobler's appointment was announced Thursday.

He will succeed Kathleen Waldron, who has led the university since 2010. She announced last August that she would be retiring at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.