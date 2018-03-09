Northwestern Albania flooded, rivers at critical level
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian authorities say a large area in the northwest of the country has been flooded after two rivers and a lake exceeded or approached critical levels.
Excess water released from three hydropower stations on the Drini River also added to flooding.
Roads and bridges have been damaged by landslides.
Army emergency forces have distributed food and drinking water for people and cattle in isolated areas.