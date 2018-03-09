Norway, US, help Philippines capture cybersex suspect

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials say Norwegian and U.S. authorities have helped catch a man they say exploited children by showing them in sex videos he then showed to foreign clients online.

National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran said Friday that Norwegian and U.S. law enforcers joined in a raid that led to the arrest of Anselmo Ico Jr. and the rescue of five children, who were among his victims, in a village in Malolos city north of Manila.