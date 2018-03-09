Official: Gunman takes hostages at California vets home
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at a veterans home in California.
Police closed access to the large veterans home in Yountville after a man with a gun was reported on the grounds.
The Napa County Sheriff's Department issued an alert to residents at 10:30 a.m. Friday warning them to avoid the area because of "activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville."
The Napa Valley Register reported that a man wearing body
The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.
The state Veterans Affairs department says it is the largest veterans' home in the United States, with about 1,000 residents.
