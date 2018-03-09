Palestinian killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces

JERUSALEM — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a 24-year-old man has been killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank.

It said he was shot in the chest Friday and declared dead at a Hebron hospital.

Israel's military said Palestinians hurled fire bombs at troops during a protest. It said forces shot an "instigator" holding a firebomb as he threw it at them.

Clashes erupted across the West Bank and along Gaza's border. At least a dozen protesters were injured.

Palestinians have staged regular protests, that often turn violent, since President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December.