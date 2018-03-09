Prosecutor: No charges in death of man who killed deputy

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana prosecutor has determined that a police detective was "wholly justified" in killing a rape suspect who shot and fatally wounded a sheriff's deputy during a struggle for a gun.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III announced Friday that he ruled out any criminal charges in the March 18, 2017, shooting death of 30-year-old Brandon Wiley inside a Baton Rouge hair salon where he worked.

Moore says Wiley shot East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Sgt. Shawn Anderson twice during a struggle for the suspect's gun before firing at a detective from the sheriff's office.

Moore says the detective returned fire, hitting Wiley three times before he fell to the ground and once more after the suspect grabbed his arm.

Anderson and Wiley both died from their wounds.