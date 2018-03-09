SUV crashes into classroom in Baltimore, injuring children
BALTIMORE — Authorities say a motorist "suffering a medical emergency" crashed a Jeep into a school on Friday, sending bricks and mortar flying into a classroom where several students were hurt.
The Baltimore Sun reported that none of the injuries suffered by the driver and several of the students are life-threatening.
Fire department spokeswoman Blair Skinner said the consequences of the crash could have been "a lot worse." It happened just before before 11 a.m. at Barclay Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore's Abell
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
