Teen charged with manslaughter in Alabama school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities charged a high school student with manslaughter and illegal firearms possession Friday in a classroom shooting that killed a fellow student.

Michael Jerome Barber was being held with bond set at $75,300 in the death of Courtlin Arrington.

Both 17-year-olds were in a classroom at Huffman High School when the shooting occurred Wednesday. Barber recklessly caused Arrington's death after bringing a gun to school, prosecutors said in a statement.

The district attorney's office described the victim as a senior and aspiring nurse, while Barber is a junior who plays on Huffman's football team and has posted recruiting videos online.

Court records were not immediately available to show whether Barber had a lawyer to speak for him.

Authorities initially said the shooting could have been accidental. They reviewed videos before filing charges but didn't release details on what led to the gunshot.