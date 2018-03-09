The Latest: Defending champion Seavey regains Iditarod lead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (all times local):

12:08 p.m.

There's a familiar name atop the Iditarod standings.

Defending champion Mitch Seavey regained the lead when he became the first musher to leave the checkpoint in Anvik late Friday morning. Joar Ulsom of Norway is right on Seavey's heels, leaving Anvik just two minutes later.

Seavey took the lead from Nicolas Petit, who received a five-course meal for being the first musher to reach the Yukon River.

Petit, a native of France who now calls Girdwood home, remains in Anvik and is listed in third place.

Rounding out the top five are Richie Diehl and Peter Kaiser.

___

6:48 a.m.

A native of France has been treated to a gourmet meal in the middle of the Alaska wilderness after he became the first musher in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race to reach the Yukon River.

Race leader Nicolas Petit pulled into the checkpoint in Anvik, Alaska, just after 5 a.m. Friday with 14 dogs.

For being the first to reach the mighty Yukon River, he was feted to a five course meal prepared by a chef flown in from Anchorage.

Petit's meal included coconut and curry pork tenderloin soup, stuffed jumbo shrimp wrapped in prosciutto and pan-seared and flambéed bison tenderloin served with pear and cherry chutney. Dessert was $3,500 in single bills and a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne.