The Latest: New chief faces "hard truths" at Forest Service

The newly-appointed head of the U.S. Forest Service says the agency faces "hard truths" about harassment and retaliation in its ranks following the departure of her predecessor amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Interim Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said in a Friday email to employees that she stands with them and will take steps to make the agency a safe workplace.

She was appointed to the post Thursday to replace Tony Tooke.

Tooke abruptly retired this week amid revelations he was under investigation and accused of relationships with subordinates.

Lawmakers in Congress and other observers say Tooke's troubles reflect broader and longstanding cultural problems within the male-dominated Forest Service.

Christiansen has spent her career as a wildland firefighter and joined the Forest Service in 2010.

