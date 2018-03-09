Trump getting Washington military parade, but without tanks
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — It looks like President Donald Trump is getting the military parade he wants in Washington — though he may have to settle for no tanks.
A Pentagon memo released Friday says the parade will only include wheeled vehicles to minimize damage to District of Columbia streets. But it will end with a "heavy air component," meaning lots of airplanes flying overhead.
The memo from the office of
The event is being planned for Nov. 11, Veterans Day, along a route from the White House to the Capitol.
Trump decided he wanted to have a military parade in Washington after he attended France's Bastille Day celebration last year in Paris.