Trump Org says it donated $151,470 in profits to US Treasury
WASHINGTON — A Trump Organization executive says the company has donated $151,470 in foreign government profits at its hotels and similar businesses last year to the U.S. Treasury.
Company official George Sorial says the voluntary donation fulfills the company's pledge to donate profits from foreign government patronage while Donald Trump is president. Sorial is executive
The company said last week it had made a donation, but refused to disclose the amount. The Daily Mail first reported the figure.
The U.S. Treasury has confirmed receipt of the check, but did provide any details. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Ethics experts say Trump's refusal to divest from his business ventures violates the Constitution's emoluments clause.
