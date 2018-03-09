Trump organization to sue to restore name on Panama hotel

PANAMA CITY — Lawyers for the Trump Organization in Panama say they will take legal action to restore the Trump name to the Panama City hotel where workers pried off metal letters bearing the brand.

On Friday, Britton and Iglesias law firm said in a statement that it "will be presenting legal actions seeking to restore the Trump name to the hotel and demand that the temporary administrators post a bond to guarantee payment for any damages done to its clients."

Earlier this week, workers removed the Trump name from signs as executives of U.S. President Donald Trump's family business were ousted from their management offices under orders from Panamanian officials.