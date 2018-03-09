UK home secretary visits city where ex-Russian spy poisoned

LONDON — The British official in charge of public safety is visiting the area in the English city of Salisbury where a former Russian spy collapsed after he was targeted with an undisclosed nerve agent.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd is in Salisbury on Friday following the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who were found slumped on a park bench. Both remain in critical condition at a local hospital.

The U.K. has vowed to take strong action against whoever was responsible for the "brazen and reckless" attack.