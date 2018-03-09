Vice-President Pence focuses on economic growth in speech
A
A
Share via Email
CLEVELAND —
Pence said Friday that more than 3,300 manufacturing jobs have been added in Cleveland since President Donald Trump took office. The Republican
Pence criticized Ohio's Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown for voting against the Republican tax plan. He praised Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see) who's competing to be his party's candidate against Brown in this year's Senate race.
The event is part of a series called "Tax Cuts to Put America First." America First Policies is a