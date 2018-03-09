Woman's immigration arrest in California draws criticism
SAN DIEGO — Video of a woman being pulled away from her weeping daughters on a California street and shoved into a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle has sparked criticism of the way federal agents are enforcing immigration laws.
The Border Patrol says Perla Morales-Luna was identified as an organizer for a transnational criminal smuggling organization and was arrested for being in the country illegally.
The arrest March 3 in National City, a community south of San Diego, was described as "grotesque" by Benjamin Prado,
Prado tells the Los Angeles Times that he's concerned about the "terror" the woman's daughters suffered.
An attorney for Morales-Luna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
