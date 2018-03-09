Woman's immigration arrest in California draws criticism

SAN DIEGO — Video of a woman being pulled away from her weeping daughters on a California street and shoved into a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle has sparked criticism of the way federal agents are enforcing immigration laws.

The Border Patrol says Perla Morales-Luna was identified as an organizer for a transnational criminal smuggling organization and was arrested for being in the country illegally.

The arrest March 3 in National City, a community south of San Diego, was described as "grotesque" by Benjamin Prado, co-ordinator for the American Friends Service Committee's San Diego U.S.-Mexico Border Program.

Prado tells the Los Angeles Times that he's concerned about the "terror" the woman's daughters suffered.