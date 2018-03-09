Wisconsin sex offender sues hospital over visitation policy

MILWAUKEE — A registered sex offender filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Children's Hospital because he's barred from visiting his severely ill 9-year-old son.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Milwaukee County says the hospital's policy of forbidding sex offenders from visiting family is "repugnant." Hospital security escorted 49-year-old Stuart Yates from the hospital Tuesday.

Hospital spokesman Andy Brodzeller says the hospital has policies to limit visitation to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors, but he can't comment on an individual case.