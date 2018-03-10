2 men charged with vandalizing Islamic centre apologize

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Two men charged with damaging and defacing an Islamic centre in Tennessee have apologized to the congregation.

Thomas Gibbs and Charles Stout III were indicted on federal charges in September. They are accused of damaging and defacing the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro and placing bacon around an entrance in July.

The Daily News Journal reports the men apologized to more than 200 members Friday. Stout said he was "very, very sorry" and that he could "imagine the disappointment and the hurt and the fear I caused."

Gibbs called his actions "dumb, foolish and immature."

After the service, numerous men approached the men with open arms and smiles. The centre 's board issued a statement saying "we will forgive them for their behaviour ."

Gibbs and Stout are facing trial.

