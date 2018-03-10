Bolivians stretch vast flag in demand for sea outlet
LA PAZ, Bolivia — A narrow strip of blue has stretched for more than 120 miles (196
Bolivian officials say the Bolivian Navy ensign held by participants along a highway on Saturday is the world's biggest — or at least longest flag. The navy ensign is mostly blue, but includes the country's red, yellow and green flag.
Thousands of people heeded President Evo Morales' summons to take part in the demonstration.
Bolivia lost its only seacoast to Chile in a war from 1879 to 1883. It's been demanding some sort of sea outlet for generations and has asked the World Court to order Chile to negotiate a settlement in good faith.
