Bribery case puts spotlight on Cuomo, who could escape glare
ALBANY, N.Y. — The federal bribery trial of a former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is putting a spotlight on the Democratic governor's administration.
But observers say it may have little impact on Cuomo's political ambitions.
The governor is running for a third term this fall and is considered a potential 2020 presidential contender. He's tried to distance himself from the charges against Joe Percoco, a longtime adviser who he's likened to a brother.
Percoco has pleaded not guilty to bribery charges, and Cuomo hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing.
Observers say that compared to scandals like Bridgegate, the Percoco case may be too convoluted to translate to a national audience. The jury itself is struggling to come to a verdict, with deliberations set to enter their seventh day.