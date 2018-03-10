Bribery case puts spotlight on Cuomo, who could escape glare

ALBANY, N.Y. — The federal bribery trial of a former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is putting a spotlight on the Democratic governor's administration.

But observers say it may have little impact on Cuomo's political ambitions.

The governor is running for a third term this fall and is considered a potential 2020 presidential contender. He's tried to distance himself from the charges against Joe Percoco, a longtime adviser who he's likened to a brother.

Percoco has pleaded not guilty to bribery charges, and Cuomo hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing.