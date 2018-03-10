China minister says trade war with US would be 'disastrous'

BEIJING — China says it will not initiate a "disastrous" trade war with the United States, but is vowing to defend its national interests in the face of growing American protectionism.

The statement made by China's Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan on Sunday is the latest response to President Donald Trump's plan to impose heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Chinese leaders have threatened in the past to retaliate against raised trade barriers, but have yet to take direct action following Trump's announcement.