News / World

Gun background check system riddled with flaws

FILE--In this Sept. 6, 2011, file photo, with bullet holes seen in a window, officers look for evidence at the scene of a shooting at an IHOP restaurant in Carson City, Nev. Recent mass shootings spurred Congress to try to improve the background check system used during gun purchases, but experts say the system is so fractured that federal legislation being considered in Washington D.C. will do little to help keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison, file)

FILE--In this Sept. 6, 2011, file photo, with bullet holes seen in a window, officers look for evidence at the scene of a shooting at an IHOP restaurant in Carson City, Nev. Recent mass shootings spurred Congress to try to improve the background check system used during gun purchases, but experts say the system is so fractured that federal legislation being considered in Washington D.C. will do little to help keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison, file)

SEATTLE — Recent mass shootings have spurred Congress to make an attempt to improve the nation's background check system for gun purchases.

The system has failed on numerous occasions to keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people.

The problem with the legislation, experts say, is that it only works if federal agencies, the military, states, courts and local law enforcement do a better job of sharing information with the background check system — and they have a poor track record in doing so.

Massacres at Virginia Tech and a Texas church were carried about by people who should have been flagged by the background check system.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular