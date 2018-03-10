Putin on alleged US election interference: I don't care

MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin says he doesn't care about alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election because the actions weren't connected to his government.

In an interview with the US TV network NBC, the Russian president was asked if he condoned the interference by 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies detailed in a US indictment.

"I do not care at all, because they do not represent the government," he said, according to the interview transcript posted Saturday by the Kremlin.