Rescuers can't save pregnant porpoise left ashore in storm
BOSTON — Rescuers say they were unable to save a stranded, pregnant porpoise that washed up in Boston during a recent storm.
The New England Aquarium Rescue Team responded immediately to the
Biologists with the aquarium say a necropsy showed the porpoise had a nearly full-term fetus and couldn't survive trauma suffered in the stranding.
