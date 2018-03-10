The Latest: Trump" We 'mourn' women killed at veterans home
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a California veterans
6 a.m.
President Donald Trump has tweeted he is "deeply saddened" by the shooting that took the lives of three women who worked at a California veterans
Trump tweeted Saturday morning that he mourns "the loss of three incredible women who cared for our Veterans."
Authorities say 36-year-old former Army rifleman Albert Wong killed two executives and a psychologist Friday at The Pathway Home, a
A daylong siege at The Pathway House ended Friday evening with the discovery of four bodies, including the gunman.
Investigators haven't yet determined a motive.
A relative of one victim said Wong was recently expelled from the program.
3:15 a.m.
The gunman who killed three women at a Northern California veterans
The suspect identified as Afghanistan veteran Albert Wong was found dead Friday evening by Napa Valley sheriff's deputies at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville.
Wong slipped into a going-away party for some employees of The Pathway Home, a
Authorities say he traded gunshots with a deputy early on and then nothing more was heard until his body was found along with those of the home's executive director, clinical director and a psychologist.
A relative of one victim says Wong recently was kicked out of the program.