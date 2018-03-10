Tourist lighthouse to incorporate beach bathrooms

WAVELAND, Miss. — A Mississippi city is making a tourist attraction out of bathrooms on the beach by incorporating them into a $1.9 million lighthouse with a roof-level viewing deck.

Mayor Mike Smith tells the Sun Herald that Waveland's the only city on Mississippi's Gulf Coast without a bathroom facility on the beach.

The lighthouse is for tourism rather than navigation, and officials say the deck will provide excellent water views.

WLOX-TV reports that groundbreaking was held Friday for the project, which is under a 280-day contract.