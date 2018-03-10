Trump says China's Xi approves of his North Korea strategy

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says China is glad he's seeking a diplomatic solution to the North Korean crisis rather than "going with the ominous alternative."

Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) on Friday after announcing he was willing to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Trump tweets that he and Xi spoke about that agreed-to meeting and that Xi "appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative."

Trump in the past has threatened North Korea with "fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Trump also says China "continues to be helpful!" He's repeatedly urged China to do more to pressure North Korea into abandoning its nuclear program.