UK security team to hold emergency meeting on Russian ex-spy

In this image dated Friday March 9, 2018, and issued Saturday March 10, 2018, by Britain's Ministry of Defence, showing troops in protective gear as they work to remove a contaminated police car from the Accident and Emergency entrance at the District Hospital in Salisbury, England. Counter-terrorism police asked for military assistance to remove vehicles and objects from the scene in the city, much of which has been cordoned off over contamination fears of the nerve agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. (Pete Brown/MoD via AP)

LONDON — British government security ministers are holding an emergency meeting to discuss the investigation into the poisoning in England of a Russian who spied for Britain.

The meeting Home Secretary Amber Rudd is leading on Saturday will cover the latest police and intelligence reports from Salisbury, where a military-supported investigation is underway.

Police are looking for clues to the mysterious attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

They were found unconscious on a bench near the River Avon in Salisbury on Sunday. They remain in critical condition in a local hospital, poisoned with what authorities say is a rare nerve agent

Police are searching for clues at the gravesite of Skripal's son and at Skripal's house. A restaurant and pub have also been searched.

