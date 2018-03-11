Chile again veers right as Pinera returns to presidency
SANTIAGO, Chile — Conservative Sebastian Pinera returns to Chile's presidency on Sunday, vowing to revive an economy that has slumped under outgoing
Pinera, a billionaire entrepreneur, oversaw growth that averaged 5.3
A slump in copper prices helped sour Bachelet's second round as president, with the economy — and the president's popularity — slipping badly in 2014 and 2015. The country's first female president had been wildly popular when she ended her initial term by handing power to Pinera.
"From day one, Pinera is going to want to show that under him, the wheels of the economy will start to spin again," said Cristobal Bellolio, a professor of government at the Adolfo Ibanes University.
His first administration was marked by massive street demonstrations to demand reforms to education and other services, as well as by the start of softening copper prices, and he left office with
Pinera, whose first term ended 20 years of left-leaning governments, has said he hopes to work with
"We have to see effectively if the right, for the first time in history, has the capacity to work as a team," said political analyst Miguel Zlosilo.
