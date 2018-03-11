China's lawmakers begin voting on scrapping term limits
BEIJING — China's rubber-stamp lawmakers have begun casting votes on a
The amendment's passage Sunday by the National People's Congress' nearly 3,000 hand-picked delegates is all but certain.
Observers will be looking to see how many delegates abstain from voting as an indication of the reservations the move has encountered even within the political establishment.
Once passed, the
In a sign of the issue's sensitivity, the government censors are aggressively scrubbing social media of expressions ranging from "I disagree" to "Xi Zedong."