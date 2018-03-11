County head accused of taking kickbacks heads to trial
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A bribery trial is set to begin for a former suburban New York county executive, his wife and a former town supervisor.
Ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, will be on trial beginning Monday.
The case is one in a string that federal prosecutors in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Albany have made against powerful politicians.
Also on trial is John Venditto, a former town supervisor. All three have pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion, bribery and more.
The indictment says that Edward Mangano received bribes and kickbacks to help a businessman obtain guaranteed loans.
Linda Mangano is charged with accepting a $450,000 no-show job.
The Manganos say they were longtime friends with the businessman and that any
